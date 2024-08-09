GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $1,259.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,082.71 and a 200-day moving average of $941.35. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,305.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.