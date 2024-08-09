GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola Consolidated
In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
Shares of COKE opened at $1,259.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,082.71 and a 200-day moving average of $941.35. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,305.78.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
