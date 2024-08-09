GAMMA Investing LLC Has $66,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $384.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.26 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.44.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

