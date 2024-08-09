GAMMA Investing LLC Has $70,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

