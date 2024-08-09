GAMMA Investing LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 130.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 121,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 56.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,752.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,752.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,489. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.