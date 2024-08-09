GAMMA Investing LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 412.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $73.06 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

