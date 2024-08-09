GAMMA Investing LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $89,754,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $42,434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,844,000 after acquiring an additional 406,958 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,255,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays lifted their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $53.70 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

