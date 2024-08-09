GAMMA Investing LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 607.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

