GAMMA Investing LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 125,768 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 125,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

