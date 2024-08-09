GAMMA Investing LLC Has $86,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $70.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

