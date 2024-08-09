GAMMA Investing LLC Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,712,050. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

