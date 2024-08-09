GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 234,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

HXL opened at $61.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

