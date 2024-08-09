GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 20.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $68.89 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.