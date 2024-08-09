GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,217,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Webster Financial by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,983,000 after buying an additional 877,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after buying an additional 430,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,006,000 after acquiring an additional 418,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,471,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE WBS opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

