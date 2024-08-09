GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,321,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,522 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 1,159,519 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 3,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,180,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Organon & Co. by 34.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,488,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $19.54 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

