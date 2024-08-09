GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 263.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Post by 56.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Shares of POST opened at $112.68 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

