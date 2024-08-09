GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $133.44 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.37.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,484 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

