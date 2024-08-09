GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after buying an additional 492,358 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $16,260,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,396,000 after acquiring an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE AU opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

