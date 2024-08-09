GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 5.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

(Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.