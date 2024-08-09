GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $61.42 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

