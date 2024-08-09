GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 12,994 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,971,570 shares in the company, valued at $87,215,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $857.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

