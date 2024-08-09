GENinCode (LON:GENI) Trading Up 28%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 479,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 256,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

GENinCode Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 5.92.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

