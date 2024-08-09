German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,356. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GABC. StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

