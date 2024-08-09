Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GERN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,713 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,611 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,734,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

