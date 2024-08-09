GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 13.3%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 904,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,538,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $984.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,219,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,152,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,219,582 shares in the company, valued at $125,152,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,905 shares of company stock valued at $30,544,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

