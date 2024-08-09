Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Michener Chandlee Buys 1,196 Shares of Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Director Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$56.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$36.42 and a 12-month high of C$58.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

View Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.