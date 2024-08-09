Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.59 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

