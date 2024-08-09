Global Payments Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $104.06 on Friday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.04.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

