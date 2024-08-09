Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.
Globe Life has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Globe Life Stock Performance
NYSE GL opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.
Insider Activity at Globe Life
In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
