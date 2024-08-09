Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Globe Life has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

