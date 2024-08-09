Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2861 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Globe Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of GTMEY stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.
About Globe Telecom
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Telecom
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- What are earnings reports?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.