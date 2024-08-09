Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2861 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of GTMEY stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

