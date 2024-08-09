GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $439,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,071 shares of company stock worth $7,410,566 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

