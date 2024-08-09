Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 66.50

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 66.50 ($0.85) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GDWN opened at GBX 7,400 ($94.57) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,665.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,479.75. The company has a market capitalization of £555.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3,636.36 and a beta of 0.65. Goodwin has a 1-year low of GBX 4,500 ($57.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,860 ($113.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

