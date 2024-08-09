Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GO. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after buying an additional 2,875,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $24,588,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 889.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 908,680 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,891.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 705,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

