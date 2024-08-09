Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GO. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 889.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908,680 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,498,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.