Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Director Robert J. Bass Sells 4,583 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $408.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Groupon

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.