Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:GROV opened at $1.40 on Friday. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:GROV Free Report ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

