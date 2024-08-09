Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.
Grove Collaborative Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GROV opened at $1.40 on Friday. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.
Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million.
Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grove Collaborative
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.