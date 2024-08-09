GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Argus

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

GSK opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in GSK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after buying an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after buying an additional 1,297,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.