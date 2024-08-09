Haleon (LON:HLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $375.40

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 375.40 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 374.80 ($4.79), with a volume of 90069664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.60 ($4.77).

Several research firms have recently commented on HLN. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 447 ($5.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 335.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 329.20. The stock has a market cap of £34.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,113.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

