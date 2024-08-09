Haleon (LON:HLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $375.40

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 375.40 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 374.80 ($4.79), with a volume of 90069664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.60 ($4.77).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on HLN. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 447 ($5.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Report on Haleon
Haleon Trading Up 0.4 %
Haleon Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
About Haleon
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haleon
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.