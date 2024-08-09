Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $51.94, but opened at $56.00. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 139,938 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

