Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.68.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

