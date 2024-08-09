Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intapp by 52.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.