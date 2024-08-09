Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,264 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Udemy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Udemy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,486 shares of company stock valued at $748,021 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.01. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

