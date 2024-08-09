Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kinetik by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kinetik by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNTK opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Kinetik’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 122.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

