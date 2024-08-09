Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $179,000 Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,977 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in N-able were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in N-able by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,813,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,847,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 635,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 144,098 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in N-able during the 4th quarter worth $8,402,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NABL stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In other news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other N-able news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 538,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,432 shares of company stock valued at $322,736. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

