Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $198,000 Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,727.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,738.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

