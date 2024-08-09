Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 270.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $665,413.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,859.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Range Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.88. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

