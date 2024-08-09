Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

