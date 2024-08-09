Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,943 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 303,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNV. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Read Our Latest Report on SNV

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.