Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,948 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 270.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $28.17 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

