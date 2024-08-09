Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 270.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,495,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 33.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,244,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 565,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

