Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,169,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after acquiring an additional 474,819 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

